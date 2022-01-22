Merriman Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.6% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,317,837,000 after purchasing an additional 560,665 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $266,342,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 237.9% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 584,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $308,901,000 after purchasing an additional 411,745 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 113.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $29,830,000 after purchasing an additional 402,748 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,463 shares of company stock worth $15,928,471. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $397.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $379.99 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $599.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $589.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $565.42.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

