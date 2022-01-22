Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 110,652 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 96.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,652 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 41,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $25,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $68.51 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.71 and a fifty-two week high of $71.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

