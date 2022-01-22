Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Issues Earnings Results

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 13.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share.
Shares of MCB traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.45. The stock had a trading volume of 262,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,725. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.27. Metropolitan Bank has a 12 month low of $38.24 and a 12 month high of $115.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.14 and a 200 day moving average of $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.
In other Metropolitan Bank news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $192,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.
Metropolitan Bank Company Profile
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.
