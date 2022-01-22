Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Glaxis Capital Management LLC

Glaxis Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,887 shares during the period. Microchip Technology makes up approximately 13.2% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 45.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 126.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $73.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.09. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 81.22%.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $82,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $313,870.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.66.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.