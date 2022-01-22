Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 98,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ MPB opened at $30.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Mid Penn Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.74 and a fifty-two week high of $33.89.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $32.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.67 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 26.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPB. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 12.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 874,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,080,000 after purchasing an additional 99,637 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 119.9% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 530,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 289,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 29.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 110,384 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 8.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 267,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,383,000 after purchasing an additional 20,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

