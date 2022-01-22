Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Short Interest Update

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 299,200 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the December 15th total of 378,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 128,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 9,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $676,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,194,634.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,754 shares of company stock worth $2,510,492. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,615,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $478,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $682,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,707,000 after purchasing an additional 64,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $70.66 on Friday. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $61.59 and a 52 week high of $88.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.24 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

