Mitek Systems (MITK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Mitek Systems to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Mitek Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MITK stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. Mitek Systems has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.52 million, a P/E ratio of 80.74 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.80.

MITK has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

In related news, Director William K. Aulet sold 7,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $136,720.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 4,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $67,792.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,587 shares of company stock worth $769,505 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 34,538 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 34,032 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 11,538 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 10,352 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

