Mithril Price Down 37% Over Last Week (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 20% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded 37% lower against the dollar. Mithril has a market capitalization of $32.53 million and $12.39 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for about $0.0325 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00012003 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.33 or 0.00290174 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000414 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

