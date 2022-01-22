Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 14,562 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,562 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.14% of Consolidated Edison worth $34,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3,172.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,272,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,822,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,745,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,341 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $68,762,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $67,198,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 72.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,544,000 after purchasing an additional 921,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $82.66 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $86.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.49. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.54%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 138 shares of company stock valued at $10,413 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

