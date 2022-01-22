Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 244,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,506 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $35,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,079,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,321,000 after acquiring an additional 551,232 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,601,000 after acquiring an additional 550,344 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,542,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,896,000 after acquiring an additional 511,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,594,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,141,000 after acquiring an additional 463,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

TXG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.29.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.58, for a total transaction of $6,815,724.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,023,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 270,402 shares of company stock valued at $40,620,200. 11.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $89.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 1.38. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.54 and a 52-week high of $208.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.05.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.07 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

