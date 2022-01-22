Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Lululemon Athletica worth $33,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $313.02 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.27. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LULU. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.45.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

