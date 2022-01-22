Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,943 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of American Electric Power worth $32,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 91,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 23.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,067,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,333,000 after acquiring an additional 201,314 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 9.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,891,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,163,000 after acquiring an additional 53,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 73.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $535,017. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power stock opened at $89.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.29. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $91.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.18.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

