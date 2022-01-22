Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,510 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.44% of Chegg worth $43,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chegg by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,016,503,000 after buying an additional 60,665 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Chegg by 74.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,956,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,273,000 after buying an additional 4,237,498 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Chegg by 27.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,322,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,031,000 after buying an additional 496,464 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chegg by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,571,000 after buying an additional 19,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chegg by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,007,000 after buying an additional 71,965 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHGG shares. Northland Securities lowered Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Chegg from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Craig Hallum lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $26.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -436.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $115.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.65.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ted Schlein acquired 35,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

