Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $37.86 Million Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $37,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 118.0% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,298,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,373,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.4% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,049,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,458.34 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,033.40 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,563.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,515.12.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total transaction of $400,175.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

