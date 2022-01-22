Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $40,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX opened at $264.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $268.55.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.63.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

