Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,597 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,919 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.14% of United Rentals worth $36,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of URI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,740,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,162,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 185,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,725,000 after buying an additional 60,270 shares during the period. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 65,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,800,000 after buying an additional 12,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.36.

NYSE:URI opened at $297.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.42. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.22 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

