Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Price Tops $0.39

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market cap of $7.68 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00047254 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006104 BTC.

About Moeda Loyalty Points

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

