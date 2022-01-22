Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Purchased by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 63.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 361,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,559 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $16,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 644,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,888,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

TAP opened at $48.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.02%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

