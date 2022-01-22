Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $62.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.69. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $111.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.13 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 18.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCRI. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the second quarter worth approximately $38,640,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,073,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,888,000 after purchasing an additional 53,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,047,000 after purchasing an additional 51,921 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 32.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 206,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 50,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 41.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 169,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.