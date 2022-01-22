Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

MONDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Investec upgraded shares of Mondi to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

MONDY traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,821. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Mondi has a one year low of $45.38 and a one year high of $59.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.08.

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

