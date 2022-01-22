Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stake Increased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 50.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 42,859 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $62,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,930,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,874,245,000 after purchasing an additional 55,039 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,850,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,811,481,000 after acquiring an additional 25,957 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,753,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $654,721,000 after acquiring an additional 124,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,011,000 after purchasing an additional 43,923 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,581,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $590,547,000 after purchasing an additional 14,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.20.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total transaction of $800,474.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total value of $1,108,601.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,144 shares of company stock worth $17,098,191. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $397.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.31, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $499.05 and a 200-day moving average of $483.30. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.51 and a 1-year high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

