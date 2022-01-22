Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for cancer patients. The company’s intellectual property pipeline consists of Validive(R), Camsirubicin (MNPR-201) and MNPR-101 which are in clinical stage. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is based in Wilmette, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of MNPR opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.96. Monopar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $17.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.61.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

