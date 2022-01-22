Morgan Stanley Boosts Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $200.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the online travel company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a hold rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $187.59.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $174.42 on Wednesday. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $118.30 and a 1-year high of $191.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.57, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.63.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.03, for a total transaction of $793,375.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $54,597.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,044 shares of company stock valued at $30,816,533 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $749,572,000 after buying an additional 980,928 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,218,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,672,800,000 after buying an additional 773,793 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,568,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,875,525 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $306,617,000 after purchasing an additional 556,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

