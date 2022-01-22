Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 123.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 202,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 84,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 23.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. 52.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IIF opened at $26.77 on Friday. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 1-year low of $21.35 and a 1-year high of $28.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average of $26.81.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $1.0011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

