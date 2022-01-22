Morgan Stanley Lowers Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Price Target to $6.50

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.50 to $6.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.07% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial began coverage on Paya in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.06.

Get Paya alerts:

Shares of PAYA opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.13. Paya has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $14.29.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.68 million. Analysts expect that Paya will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYA. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Paya during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Paya during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paya by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paya in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Paya by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.