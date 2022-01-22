Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Insider Andrew M. Saperstein Sells 15,471 Shares

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $98.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $106.47.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,959,000 after purchasing an additional 30,432 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $367,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 262,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,053,000 after buying an additional 13,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

