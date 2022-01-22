Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Insider Andrew M. Saperstein Sells 15,471 Shares

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $98.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $106.47.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,959,000 after purchasing an additional 30,432 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $367,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 262,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,053,000 after buying an additional 13,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.
MS has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.
Morgan Stanley Company Profile
Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.
