Morgan Stanley Raises Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Price Target to €1,429.00

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2022

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from €1,300.00 ($1,477.27) to €1,429.00 ($1,623.86) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HESAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. HSBC raised Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lowered Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $787.93.

OTCMKTS HESAY opened at $153.23 on Tuesday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $101.94 and a one year high of $190.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.33 and its 200-day moving average is $158.98.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.