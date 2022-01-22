Morgan Stanley Raises Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Price Target to €1,429.00

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from €1,300.00 ($1,477.27) to €1,429.00 ($1,623.86) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HESAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. HSBC raised Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lowered Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $787.93.

OTCMKTS HESAY opened at $153.23 on Tuesday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $101.94 and a one year high of $190.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.33 and its 200-day moving average is $158.98.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

