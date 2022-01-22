Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF)

Morgan Stanley restated their hold rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $2,900.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of AAUKF stock opened at $45.90 on Wednesday. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $31.87 and a 52 week high of $49.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.32.
Anglo American Company Profile
