Morgan Stanley Reiterates €135.00 Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIR has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €137.00 ($155.68) target price on Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group set a €132.00 ($150.00) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($157.95) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($145.45) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €138.00 ($156.82) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €133.31 ($151.49).

Shares of AIR opened at €113.40 ($128.86) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €111.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is €112.45. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($77.59) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($113.60).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

