Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Gap Down to $41.15

Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.15, but opened at $40.00. Morphic shares last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

MORF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Morphic in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.79.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 30.32% and a negative net margin of 569.40%. Morphic’s quarterly revenue was down 88.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Morphic news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 5,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $328,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Morphic by 0.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Morphic by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Morphic by 8.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Morphic by 5.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morphic Company Profile (NASDAQ:MORF)

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas.

