MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €77.44 ($88.01).

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on MorphoSys in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) target price on MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($86.36) target price on MorphoSys in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($140.91) target price on MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

ETR MOR opened at €28.33 ($32.19) on Friday. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of €31.55 ($35.85) and a 1-year high of €101.90 ($115.80). The company has a market capitalization of $967.21 million and a P/E ratio of -6.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €33.85 and a 200 day moving average price of €41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.30, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

