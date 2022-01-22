MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €215.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €215.00 ($244.32) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MTX. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($227.27) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays set a €241.00 ($273.86) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €176.00 ($200.00) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €250.00 ($284.09) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €217.00 ($246.59) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €210.64 ($239.37).

MTX opened at €193.25 ($219.60) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €183.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is €193.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of €161.55 ($183.58) and a one year high of €224.90 ($255.57). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.92.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

