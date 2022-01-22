Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sanderson Farms worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFM opened at $187.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.63. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.27 and a 52 week high of $200.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.68.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 23.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Consumer Edge upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanderson Farms has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

