Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,155 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of BancFirst worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in BancFirst by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BancFirst during the first quarter worth $141,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BancFirst by 63.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 8,249 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in BancFirst by 2.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,061,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in BancFirst by 43.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 9,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANF stock opened at $74.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.62 and a 200-day moving average of $62.92. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BancFirst Co. has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $78.51.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. BancFirst had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 14.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

