Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,307 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 15.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 99.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 16.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,416,000 after acquiring an additional 14,298 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 24.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,817,000 after acquiring an additional 102,488 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYC has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.36.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $310.00 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.44 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.08, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $449.30.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

