Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Papa John’s International worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,732,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,800,000 after acquiring an additional 90,625 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,695,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,969,000 after acquiring an additional 61,685 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,505,000 after acquiring an additional 18,693 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 891,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,136,000 after acquiring an additional 90,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,995,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

In other Papa John’s International news, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $1,668,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $493,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,256 in the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $114.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.98, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.62. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.41 and a 1 year high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -341.46%.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

