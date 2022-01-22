Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 97 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,236 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seeyond lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.8% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 20.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.1% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $186.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.82 and a 200 day moving average of $188.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $143.10 and a 1 year high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. Barclays upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.00.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

