Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Short Interest Down 20.2% in December

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 885,800 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the December 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 813,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.64. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 245.41% and a negative return on equity of 98.31%. On average, analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Nabriva Therapeutics news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

