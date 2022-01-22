Namecoin (NMC) Price Hits $1.45

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Namecoin has a total market cap of $21.36 million and approximately $47,599.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.45 or 0.00004193 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,576.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $285.93 or 0.00826943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00254223 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00023793 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

