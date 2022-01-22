Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.36

Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 6183584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.18 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 2.29.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 1,187.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the third quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nano Dimension during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 32.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nano Dimension Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

