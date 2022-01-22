National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

National Bank has increased its dividend payment by 61.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. National Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 29.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect National Bank to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Get National Bank alerts:

NBHC stock opened at $44.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.97. National Bank has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $47.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.51.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. National Bank had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Bank will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brendan W. Zahl sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $77,197.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 13,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $610,197.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,091 shares of company stock valued at $909,904 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in National Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in National Bank by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after buying an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in National Bank by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.