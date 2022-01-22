National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
National Bank has increased its dividend payment by 61.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. National Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 29.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect National Bank to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.
NBHC stock opened at $44.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.97. National Bank has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $47.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.51.
In related news, EVP Brendan W. Zahl sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $77,197.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 13,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $610,197.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,091 shares of company stock valued at $909,904 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in National Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in National Bank by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after buying an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in National Bank by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.
National Bank Company Profile
National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.
