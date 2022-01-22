National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. National Bank had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

National Bank stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.74. The stock had a trading volume of 204,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,150. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.51. National Bank has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $47.92.

Get National Bank alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 28.03%.

In other news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $222,509.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brendan W. Zahl sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $77,197.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,091 shares of company stock worth $909,904. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in National Bank by 311.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 43,982 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Bank by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Bank by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in National Bank by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in National Bank by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.