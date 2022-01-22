National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. National Bank had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.
National Bank stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.74. The stock had a trading volume of 204,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,150. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.51. National Bank has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $47.92.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 28.03%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in National Bank by 311.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 43,982 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Bank by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Bank by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in National Bank by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in National Bank by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.
National Bank Company Profile
National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.
