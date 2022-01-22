National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Up 3.9% Following Strong Earnings

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)’s share price shot up 3.9% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $45.80 and last traded at $45.68. 1,052 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 107,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.97.

The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. National Bank’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other National Bank news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 13,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $610,197.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $222,509.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,091 shares of company stock worth $909,904 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in National Bank by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in National Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in National Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in National Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day moving average of $40.51. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.97.

National Bank Company Profile (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

