National Bankshares Cuts Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$35.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Saputo to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities cut their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Cfra raised their target price on Saputo from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saputo has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.00.

SAP stock opened at C$26.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of C$26.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$28.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.43.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.55 billion. Equities analysts predict that Saputo will post 1.8700001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is 63.00%.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

