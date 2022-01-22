National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,876 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $6,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NGG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 206.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGG stock opened at $73.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.24. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $55.89 and a 52 week high of $74.71.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.1573 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Argus cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($15.01) to GBX 1,200 ($16.37) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $873.00.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

