Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Net 1 U.E.P.S. Technologies provides its universal electronic payment system as an alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies. Net 1 believes that it is the first company worldwide to implement a system that can enable the estimated four billion people who generally have limited or no access to a bank account to enter affordably into electronic transactions with each other, government agencies, employers, merchants and other financial service providers. “

Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $6.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.98 million, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lincoln Camagu Mali bought 6,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,869.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Antony C. Ball bought 41,717 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $179,800.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 426,856 shares of company stock worth $2,166,844 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UEPS. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 88,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,808,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

et 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

