NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,240 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 3,969.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $84.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $674,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $396,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,537,994 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen upgraded NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.32.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

