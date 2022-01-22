Netflix, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.29 Per Share (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Netflix in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial analyst M. Thornton expects that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $3.29 for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Macquarie lowered shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $615.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Friday. upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $565.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $397.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $599.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $589.43. Netflix has a 1 year low of $379.99 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $4,536,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,463 shares of company stock worth $15,928,471. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,307,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.4% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,037 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

