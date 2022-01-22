Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Cut to $450.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group upgraded Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $451.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $565.42.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $397.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $599.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $589.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix has a 1 year low of $379.99 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,463 shares of company stock worth $15,928,471 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Netflix by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

