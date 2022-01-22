Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Cut to $605.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $750.00 to $605.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NFLX. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Netflix from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $700.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $565.42.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX opened at $397.50 on Friday. Netflix has a 12-month low of $379.99 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $599.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $589.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $4,536,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,928,471 in the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $1,890,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 556 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 685 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Netflix by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,109 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.